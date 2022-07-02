Meanwhile, on the Upper East Side, Hauser & Wirth is offering a terrific show focusing on the early work of Cindy Sherman, a New Jersey-born, New York-based artist whose work in photography opened up new possibilities of messaging, narrative, and identity in the medium. This one I have seen, and it's quietly sensational.

"Cindy Sherman: 1977-1982" concentrates on images from a period in which Sherman had just begun to cause a stir with self-portraits that used the storytelling language of Hollywood film ⁠— she's not recreating specific film shots in her groundbreaking "Untitled Film Stills" series, but her use of scenery, costumes, and props akin to what you might see in 1950s and '60s Hollywood B-movies and European art films gives a viewer the chance to figure out their own stories.

This show marks the first time the entire "Untitled Film Stills" series has been shown complete in a decade, and it also includes some of Sherman's subsequent developments in her "Rear Screen Projections" and "Centerfolds" series. It's a rich, concentrated experience ⁠— and a real declaration of independence. Through July 20; hauserwirth.com