That said, there's still some summer left to go, and this weekend welcomes an event that for some observers has come to signal the end of one season and the start of another: the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is happening Saturday, August 27th, in Marcus Garvey Park and Sunday, August 28th, in Tompkins Square Park.

This festival always provides an outstanding survey of big-name talent and rising stars. The Saturday show includes a project called Black Wall Street, led by vibraphonist Nikara Warren, who just happens to be the granddaughter of the great pianist Kenny Barron. Tonight's bill also includes trumpeter Terence Blanchard, lately a familiar face at the Metropolitan Opera, who's augmenting his band with a string quartet, and veteran bassist Buster Williams.

Come Sunday, the action moves downtown to Tompkins Square Park, very close to one of the last apartments actually occupied by festival namesake Charlie Parker. The iconic saxophonist Archie Shepp headlines the show, joined by two brilliant younger musicians: pianist Jason Moran and vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant. Also leading bands tomorrow are saxophonist Melissa Aldana and trumpeter Bria Skonberg. Aug. 27th & 28th, 3-7 p.m.; cityparksfoundation.org