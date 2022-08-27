It's that time of year when theaters, museums and concert halls gear up for a new arts season as August comes to a close. And accordingly, Gothamist kept busy this week with a whole series of Fall Arts Preview stories: museums and galleries on Monday, New Jersey events on Tuesday, upcoming books on Wednesday, theater and dance on Thursday, and music on Friday. You'll find plenty on those lists to start filling up your calendars.
That said, there's still some summer left to go, and this weekend welcomes an event that for some observers has come to signal the end of one season and the start of another: the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is happening Saturday, August 27th, in Marcus Garvey Park and Sunday, August 28th, in Tompkins Square Park.
This festival always provides an outstanding survey of big-name talent and rising stars. The Saturday show includes a project called Black Wall Street, led by vibraphonist Nikara Warren, who just happens to be the granddaughter of the great pianist Kenny Barron. Tonight's bill also includes trumpeter Terence Blanchard, lately a familiar face at the Metropolitan Opera, who's augmenting his band with a string quartet, and veteran bassist Buster Williams.
Come Sunday, the action moves downtown to Tompkins Square Park, very close to one of the last apartments actually occupied by festival namesake Charlie Parker. The iconic saxophonist Archie Shepp headlines the show, joined by two brilliant younger musicians: pianist Jason Moran and vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant. Also leading bands tomorrow are saxophonist Melissa Aldana and trumpeter Bria Skonberg. Aug. 27th & 28th, 3-7 p.m.; cityparksfoundation.org
The Village Vanguard is hosting a very special engagement: pianist Brad Mehldau is playing solo, two sets a night, Tuesday through Sunday. Mehldau is a fascinating artist: a powerful bandleader, a significant composer, and a radical thinker whose most recent album on Nonesuch, Jacob's Ladder, fuses the progressive rock of his youth, by bands like Yes and Rush, with ideas about spirituality and the search for God through music.
He's also a brilliant interpreter of songs — he's brought material by Nick Drake and Radiohead into his personal portfolio, and plays a beautiful version of Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" on another recent album, Suite: April 2020, also on Nonesuch. Aug. 30th – Sept. 4th; villagevanguard.com