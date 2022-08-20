If you’re a fan of Jamaican music, a real bounty is coming up during the week ahead...weather permitting, you might even imagine you’re visiting Reggae Sunsplash. The good vibes start on Wednesday night, when the British band UB40 headlines a free show at Central Park SummerStage. UB40 got together in 1978, and still boasts a solid handful of its original founding members, along with a persuasive young singer named Matt Doyle. They’ll be joined by The Original Wailers, a band led by Bob Marley’s guitarist Al Anderson, and vocalist Maxi Priest. Aug. 24th at 6:30 p.m.; cityparksfoundation.org

Come back to Central Park SummerStage the very next night to catch a bona fide reggae icon. Jamaican vocalist Winston Rodney, better known as Burning Spear, has been a standard bearer for conscious roots music since he scored massive Jamaican hits in the early ‘70s with songs like “Marcus Garvey” and “Slavery Days.” This concert is ticketed, not free – but if you’ve never seen Burning Spear, you won’t be sorry. At age 77, he's still going strong. Aug. 25th at 7 p.m.; cityparksfoundation.org

And if your appetite still isn’t sated, you can catch one more iconic Jamaican band next Saturday, August 27th, when The Skatalites come to Brooklyn Bowl. The band was founded by Jamaica’s top studio aces in 1964, and played a pivotal role in creating the ska, rocksteady and reggae styles. The current band still boasts two founding members, joined by a crew of seasoned players who definitely know how to lively up a joint. Aug. 27th at 8 p.m.; brooklynbowl.com