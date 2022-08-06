A long, long time ago, Bill Frisell used to be associated primarily with the mutant strains of new jazz bubbling up in downtown clubs like the Knitting Factory, Roulette and Tonic. But over the years, his approach has broadened, and so has his appeal. Frisell is a brilliant interpreter of standards and songs, a terrific composer, and an improviser whose work never fails to surprise and delight.

He's also entered a select lineage of artists routinely entrusted with two-week residencies at New York City's most hallowed and historic jazz club, the Village Vanguard. There, he's following in the footsteps of iconic players like the pianists Cedar Walton and Tommy Flanagan and the drummer Paul Motian. Frisell played in Motian's band for decades, so he knows the club and gig well.

In a way, Frisell's latest residency is three weeks long: He's actually at the Vanguard this weekend, playing as a sideman with the great drummer Andrew Cyrille. Coming up on Tuesday night, Frisell's name moves to the top of the marquee – he'll play a week of intimate shows with saxophonist Greg Tardy and drummer Johnathan Blake, two sets a night, Tuesday through Sunday at 8 and 10 p.m.