He added, "There's nothing better than the crowd having a party, it shows New York is back."

Interestingly, during the "crowd-less" New Year's on January 1, 2021, Grayson said crews still collected 20 tons of debris.

"It's the same amount of confetti, same footprint, it's the same amount of cleaning leading into the event," he said.

As part of their strategy, workers with backpack blowers move the confetti from the sidewalks and into the streets, where a fleet of mechanical broom trucks are waiting. The mechanical broom has side brooms that sweep confetti and other trash towards a "pick-up" broom, which then collects it into a hopper. When it's full, the mechanical broom driver pulls up to a collection truck and dumps everything in there.

The mechanical broom operators make countless circles, picking up as much as they can.