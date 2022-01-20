Bill Murray has been in town this week promoting the upcoming release of New Worlds: The Cradle Of Civilization, a documentary of Murray's classical music collaboration with cellist Jan Vogler filmed at the Acropolis.

The film is premiering at the Village East on Groundhog Day, but lucky onlookers got their own semi-private performance at Washington Square Park on Wednesday when Murray, Vogler and their collaborators performed a surprise set under the arch.

Murray and Vogler were joined by violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez for the short set of classical-and-spoken-word pieces, which included “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” Lawrence Ferlinghetti's “Dog," and two songs from West Side Story, "I Feel Pretty" and "America."

Videographer Nicholas Heller, a.k.a. New York Nico, was on hand for the performance, which he told Gothamist was pretty spontaneous.

"I was told about it the night before," he said. A friend of Murray's reached out to him to ask him to document the surprise performance.

"Bill was as nice and down to Earth as you would expect," he added. "There are not many big time celebs that would be do something like that. People were so excited to see him."

You can check out videos of the performance below.