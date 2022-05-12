This post is a sponsored collaboration between Well-Paid Maids and Gothamist staff.

As you may already know, the cleaning industry has terrible practices. Companies overwork and underpay their employees, many of whom are misclassified as contractors and receive no benefits or legal protection. This kind of business model is bad for employees, bad for customers, and ultimately, bad for society.

Well-Paid Maids, New York’s only accredited living-wage home cleaning company, is working to change that. They believe that everyone who works hard should be able to support themselves and that every worker deserves respectful treatment from their employer. That’s why all of their employees make $26 per hour to start and receive a full benefits package including health, dental, and vision insurance, 100% employer-paid commuting costs, and 22 paid days off per year. By operating in a way that matches your values, they aim to provide a service you can feel good about using.