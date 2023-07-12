If you’re a francophile, French or just want to party this weekend, t’es chanceux – there are several events throughout the city to commemorate Bastille Day. The celebration marks the day in 1789 when a crowd of ordinary people stormed the Bastille, a fortress that was used as a political prison. It was an early, pivotal moment in the French Revolution. In New York City, there are events ranging from pétanque tournaments to breakdancing battles. Liberté, egalité, fraternité!

A scene from last year's Bastille Day event hosted by the Consulate General of France. Courtesy of the Consulate General of France in New York

Enjoy the crème de la crème of French music and breakdancing in Central Park Several French talents will take the stage at this free SummerStage concert, including DJ Joachim Garraud, French-Congolese rapper Passi and pop singer Adèle Castillon. In addition, breakdancing stars from France and the U.S. will battle to wow the crowd and showcase the activity, which debuts as an Olympic sport next summer in Paris. It’s on Thursday, July 13, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. (Note that doors open at 4 p.m. and organizers advise fans to arrive early for a prime viewing spot.) The event is free, and you can learn more here. Fête with the whole family at FIAF’s Bastille Day Celebration The French Institute Alliance Française, or FIAF, is hosting its annual Bastille Day Celebration. Highlights include performances from Broadway cast members, Paris-based singer-songwriter Naomi Greene, and French-Moroccan singer Malika Zarra. Additionally, there will be family games, French food and drinks, shopping booths and a film screening. The live music events are free; some other events have a fee. It’s Sunday, July 16, from noon to 5 p.m. and a lot of the action takes place on Madison Avenue from 59th to 63rd streets. You can learn more at FIAF’s website.

Pétanque players of all levels are invited to compete at Carreau Club's tournament. Courtesy Carreau Club

Toss some boules at Carreau Club in Industry City It’s not bowling or bocce, but pétanque, the game that began in Provence, has elements of both. Brooklyn’s Carreau Club is hosting its third annual “La Brooklynaise” pétanque tournament on Sunday, July 16, at 11 a.m. in Industry City. Players of all levels – including total newbies – are welcome; or folks are invited to “grab a pastis and merguez, and root for their favorite team.” Registration is $25 for individuals and $75 for teams of three. All teams are guaranteed a minimum of three games. Learn more here. Contemplate socialist politics with Jacobin magazine Political magazine Jacobin is hosting a Bastille Day party featuring journalist Tom O’Neill, author of “CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties,” who will be interviewed by Ariella Thornhill.⁣ Organizers say they’ll close the evening with “plenty of drinks and music to celebrate the glorious revolutionary tradition that inspires us to continue the fight for a mass socialist politics.⁣” Admission is free, but $10 “solidarity tickets” get you a print subscription or tote bag. Learn more, RSVP and buy tickets here.

Maman, the popular cafe with an outpost in "Little Paris" in SoHo, is participating in a local block party to celebrate French culture. Courtesy of Maman

Go “coucou” for French culture at a local block party Coucou, the French language school, is partnering with several iconic brands to ring in la fête nationale in SoHo. Local bakery Maman will have a booth, as will Murray’s Cheese and Michel & Augustin (makers of cute snacks). French musicians will also perform during the event. The party is on Saturday, July 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Centre Street between Broome and Grand. Admission is free, and you can learn more here. Watch “Marie Antoinette” in The Bronx Sofia Coppola’s classic 2006 film “Marie Antoinette” takes a sympathetic look at the last queen of France, who was just 19 years old when she ascended to the throne. The free screening is Friday, July 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bronx Library Center auditorium. It’s recommended for ages 13 and up.

Enjoy a special "Dark and Storm the Bastille" cocktail for $10. Courtesy of Claudette restaurant