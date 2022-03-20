Arcade Fire has been surprising New Yorkers with intimate, last-minute shows all weekend — the benefit concerts, all held at Bowery Ballroom on Delancey Street, will go to support Ukraine. So far the shows have been pay-what-you-can, and doors have opened around 8 p.m.

The first show was announced Friday afternoon, and word spread after photos of fliers circulated online. Another was announced Saturday afternoon and took place last night. While entry into both of those shows were via wristbands handed out at the venue, the band is switching things up for the newly announced Sunday night show. It appears anyone wishing to attend will need to partake in a scavenger hunt.

The first tweet from the band came in just after noon and alluded to a park.

Asked if the rabbit and sewer emojis included in the tweet were meant to be interpreted as directing people to the Alice In Wonderland statue in Central Park, as some online have assumed, the band told Gothamist, “No but that’s a nice park.”

However, not long after (just after 1:30 p.m.), the band released locations where fans can pick up wristbands, and the list included Central Park (NW corner), McCarren Park, Fort Greene Park, Maria Hernandez Park, and Washington Square Park. Wristbands will be handed out (one per person) on a first come, first served. (Update: Tickets sold out by 2:30 p.m.).