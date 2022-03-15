One couple, Marta and Orest Lesiuk, sat by the entrance, dressed in statement pieces from family members in Ukraine. Orest, 70, had on a vyshyvanka (an embroidered shirt), and Marta, 69, wore an embroidered shawl along with a coral necklace from a cousin.

The cousin, who lives in the Western part of Ukraine, has been trying to decide whether or not to leave, they said.

“She was going to stay," Marta Lesiuk said. "She says, ‘It's my house, I know people. My farm — everything!’ It's her life, but I think she is getting a little bit nervous.”

The Lesiuks said they try to call their cousin twice a week, if connection is possible.

The opera house was packed with Ukrainian-Americans wearing yellow and blue, assembled for a sold-out night with all ticket proceeds going toward relief efforts in Ukraine. Many shared stories similar to the Lesiuks, including the Ukrainian bass-baritone singing on stage, Vladyslav Buialskyi.