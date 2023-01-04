The brilliant, idiosyncratic artist, who performed with Silver Jews and Purple Mountains, died at the age of 52 on Aug. 7, 2019. There have been annual celebrations of his work on Jan. 4 ever since, on what has become known as DCBDay.

A complete reading of "Actual Air," Berman's only published book of poetry, will happen at 7 p.m. at Congregation Beth Elohim in Park Slope. This event, organized by filmmaker Caveh Zahedi and Hayley Stahl, will include readings by filmmaker Charlie Kaufman; musician Cassandra Jenkins; writers Jamie Lauren Keiles, Sam Lipsyte and Amy Rose Spiegel; actor Kevin Corrigan; actress and podcaster Dasha Nekrasova; journalists Leon Neyfakh and Sarah Larson; and dozens more. (You can get ticket info here.)

Zahedi, who has previously tried to make a movie about Berman, said that although there have been various tributes held for Berman since his death, this was the first time there would be an organized reading of all 39 poems in the book. "No one's done anything like it before," he said, "and we've been really stunned by the response."

The event was initially conceived to take place at a small 50-person venue. Then they booked the 300-seat Union Temple: "We thought that it would be empty, but better not to turn anyone away," Zahedi said, "And then we had too many sales." After moving over 700 tickets, planners changed the location to Congregation Beth Elohim, which has a capacity of around 1,800.

As for the surge in interest, Zahedi said, "I think there's an amount of time it takes to process the death, and come back to it without the emotional baggage of that. His words get better and better over time."

Amy Rose Spiegel, a writer who befriended Berman in the later years of his life, said she was thrilled to be able to take part in the event.

"It's deeply important to me that so many people still feel a sense of stewardship over David's beautiful work," Spiegel said. "The best thing we can do is read [his work], and circulate it, and read it more."

Spiegel, who'll be reading "Self-Portrait at 28" tonight, was already a fan of Berman's when he sent her a note out of the blue to introduce himself several years ago.

"He was an incredibly thoughtful, funny person in my life," she said. "As we know from his work, he was a masterful observer, and no detail was too small for him to reach out about and turn it over and argue over it. I loved that about him, and that's really what I miss: the way that David saw that a detail can be the whole world."