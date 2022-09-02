Michael Hill: Give us a preview — what are you most excited about this year?

Kaila Mullady: Oh my gosh, are you serious? The coolest thing about beatboxing, right, is that humans are literally inventing sounds that have never been done before. So when you go to the American Beatbox Championships, I see these younger kids, these newer beatboxers coming in, and they're doing things that I didn't even know was possible with the voice. So after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID shutdown, the fact that we can all join together and hear new sounds that humans are inventing for the first time, that is what I'm most excited about right now.

Every time you go to a beatbox battle, it's like being at a sound buffet. I hear something from over here. I'm like, ooh, I like that. I'm gonna use that. Over here, ooh, I'm gonna take a little bit of that. Ooh, I take a little bit of that. And I just put these little sounds on my plate and make my own version of a beatbox style.

The coolest thing about the beatboxing event is, it's such a beautiful community event that when you go into the space – besides the amazing sound system that we have, and the stages that we have – when you walk outside of the event, you see people in little ciphers, everywhere. Ciphers are little circles where everyone’s in one circle, looking at each other and jamming with each other. So you step into these circles, and you walk into one circle and it's like house music playing. Then you come over here, it's pop beatboxing playing. Over here there's a group doing beatboxing.

And you can go up to any beatboxer that you meet, and if they're doing a cool sound, you could just ask them flat out, 'Hey, how are you doing that? Can you show me?' And everybody shares sounds. And we all learn from each other during this weekend. So on top of it being a celebration, it's really a spot for beatboxers to come together, learn, and grow from one another.