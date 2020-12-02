If you need another reason to celebrate this holiday season -- look no further! The Empire State Building is open and is offering one-of-a-kind family festivities. From the stunning decorated lobbies and seasonal window displays to the heated 86th Floor Observation Deck, the Empire State Building is a must-do attraction during the holiday season (ranked New York City’s #1 attraction by Lonely Planet).
The Empire State Building (ESB) has taken extraordinary steps to meet and exceed New York's Phase 4 guidelines to ensure your safety and enjoyment.
To ensure social distancing, timed, appointment-only tickets are available on the Empire State Building website. Facial coverings, temperature screenings and hand sanitizing are required upon entry.
Visitors to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory will stay warm with heat lamps installed throughout the open-air, 360-degree deck. Throughout the holiday season, ESB will be decked with holiday decorations and tower lights that will illuminate the New York City skyline in celebration of Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. Take your New York City experience higher with the unmatched, floor-to-ceiling views stretching up to 80 miles on a clear day.
Guests who purchase tickets to visit the observatories will see more than just the iconic views. Star Wars™ fans young and old will have access to ESB's seasonal 3D LEGO® Star Wars window display. This year's winter wonderland display includes spectacular LED lighting, and features the AT-AT™, Snowspeeder™, The Child™, The Raz3or Crest™, Sith TIE Fighter™, Poe Dameron's X-wing Fighter™ and the Millennium Falcon™ sets.
And there’s more. This year’s ESB holiday season visitors will be treated to a special photo opportunity for holiday portraits. Now through December 4th, families and guests who purchase a premium ticket are invited to make the Empire State Building the backdrop of their 2020-2021 holiday card. Upon purchase, guests will choose a time slot to have their professional photo taken on the Grand Staircase in the Observatory lobby. Strike a pose, smile, and capture your family in front of the Empire State Building model illuminated in festive red and green.
