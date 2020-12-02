If you need another reason to celebrate this holiday season -- look no further! The Empire State Building is open and is offering one-of-a-kind family festivities. From the stunning decorated lobbies and seasonal window displays to the heated 86th Floor Observation Deck, the Empire State Building is a must-do attraction during the holiday season (ranked New York City’s #1 attraction by Lonely Planet).

The Empire State Building (ESB) has taken extraordinary steps to meet and exceed New York's Phase 4 guidelines to ensure your safety and enjoyment.

To ensure social distancing, timed, appointment-only tickets are available on the Empire State Building website. Facial coverings, temperature screenings and hand sanitizing are required upon entry.