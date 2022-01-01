Thousands of revelers returned to Times Square to ring in 2022 after last year's surreal "crowd-less" pandemic celebration. But the Friday night event was still a different experience, with New York City limiting the number of spectators, who were required to be fully vaccinated and masked.

Pre-pandemic, the city said New Year's Eve crowds in the center of Times Square had totaled around 60,000. But only a maximum of 15,000 people were allowed Friday in order to offer more space for distancing as the highly transmissible omicron variant has resulted in record-breaking COVID-19 cases across New York.

As midnight approached, the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball — a 12-foot wide, six-ton sphere with nearly 3,000 Waterford crystals illuminated by 32,256 colored LEDs — made its descent to put a close on the second year of the pandemic.