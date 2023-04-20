The Times Square Alliance has announced its plans for this year’s TSQ Live series, an annual initiative that produces free live concerts, DJ sets, dance and comedy performances in the heart of the city.

This year’s lineup includes more than 80 events on two public plazas, running from May through September.

Partner organizations presenting events and series this year include Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Alvin Ailey Extension, Pioneer Works, Rash Bar, Elsewhere and Soul Summit, all of which will showcase art and artists that reflect their core constituencies. New highlights among this year’s presentations include the Times Square debut of the renowned Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company on June 7, a series of voguing classes along with a competition hosted by OTA Academy in August and a Punk Festival produced by New Inc on Sept. 15.

Given how busy Times Square is on any typical day – not to mention entertainment options ranging from toney Broadway theaters to downmarket cosplay for selfie seekers – the idea of presenting even more programming might seem counterintuitive.

But Tom Harris, the president of the Times Square Alliance, says this isn't so.

“We have a fantastic public space, and public spaces are so much better when they’re activated, when they’re vibrant and alive,” he said. “The 80 free shows that we’re doing this summer are a way to engage with visitors to Times Square and give them a positive experience. Hopefully they will come back, shop at our stores, eat at our restaurants, go see our great plays, and maybe even stay in some of our hotels.”

Harris says the latest data shows occupancy in Times Square running 5% higher than the rest of Manhattan, which promises to bolster the audience for TSQ Live events. Hotel occupancy has maintained an average of 87% in April, and hit 93% on Friday, April 7.

As in previous years, the TSQ Live series is meant not only to provide free arts experiences to the more than 400,000 pedestrians who pass through Times Square each day, but also to provide exposure to the New York City arts and culture institutions who curate the events.

“We’re looking at programming that reflects the incredible diversity of artists and art forms that makes this city so magical,” Times Square Arts Director Jean Cooney said. “It kind of reflects Times Square itself, in that I think people forget it has this very multilayered history of being a performance district, as well as reflecting the expansiveness and the mix of public audiences that cross paths here everyday.”

The audience, Cooney said, includes “people coming from red states, blue states, to and from their job in the city, other countries – all sorts of political beliefs and backgrounds.” TSQ Live programming is meant to reflect that diversity.

Asked how presenters and performers are encouraged to prepare for a Times Square appearance, Cooney says artists are encouraged to keep an open mind. "We ask that performers come in being flexible, knowing that there's so much you can't control in Times Square, whether it's construction down the street, cars passing through, fire engines and all these various other forms of self-expression unfolding there," Cooney said. "It's been really fun to see how many performers are really up for that. And what happens is I see the performers build off of that energy."

Cooney acknowledges that the setting can be chaotic. "But a lot of artists and performers said that it was an incredible thrill to play Times Square," she said.

A complete list of TSQ Live events and series is available here.