One of the best reasons to live in New York City is that you'll never run out of things to do for free, from symphony orchestras and Shakespeare to action flicks and photo exhibitions. Here are some of the best options coming up this month. Listen to live music on the lawn in Bryant Park Bryant Park Picnic Performances, one of the city’s most popular free concert series, kicks off this year with a fully staged and costumed performance of Puccini’s beloved opera “La Bohème” produced by New York City Opera on June 1. The rest of the series, which we previewed in April, includes events produced by a range of New York City cultural institutions; highlights include a concert by soulful saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins and hypnotic drone-rock combo 75 Dollar Bill marking the 45th anniversary of Brooklyn new music bastion Roulette (Aug. 26) and the U.S. debut of Turkish singer Gaye Su Akyol (Sept. 9). June 1-Sept. 14, Bryant Park; details here. Go Wilde with Oscar in Riverside Park Hudson Classical Theater Company opens its summer season with a production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest,” staged each Thursday through Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park. The company has two more productions in store this year: “The School for Scandal,” an 18th century English comedy of errors (June 29-July 23), and “Margaret: Shakespeare's Warrior Queen,” based on portions of "Henry VI," Parts I, II and III (July 27-Aug. 20). June 1-25, Soldiers and Sailors Monument, Riverside Park; details here. Eat your way around the world at the Queens Night Market The Queens Night Market is one of the culinary highlights of the year, and is a fun and friendly way to sample literally dozens of options from around the world — Afghan mantu, Peruvian ceviche, Trinidadian shark sandwiches, and Sichuan ice jelly — for a reasonable price. The Night Market also offers also arts and crafts vendors, activities for kids, DJs, and live music. It's open every Saturday starting at 5 p.m. in the wide-open field adjacent to the New York Hall of Science in Corona — the best way to get there is to take the 7 train to 111th Street. Bonus: If you attend on June 3, you'll be entertained by a lineup of Queens-based artists heralding the start of this year's Queens Rising festival, which is underway throughout the borough. Through Aug. 19, Flushing Meadows Corona Park; details here. Catch a concert or learn to dance in Times Square The TSQ Live series regularly hosts free concerts, DJ parties, comedy sets and more in Times Square's Broadway Pedestrian Plazas nearly every Tuesday through Friday. June brings two opportunities to pick up some dance tips from members of Ailey Extension, presenting a Broadway jazz course on June 2 and a hip-hop primer on June 30, both at 5 p.m. Through Sept. 29, Broadway Pedestrian Plazas; details here. Gaze upon infinity in an extensive new Yayoi Kusama show The idiosyncratic Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is one of the art world’s top draws, and her new show at David Zwirner, “Yayoi Kusama: I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers,” promises to be one of her biggest shows to date in several ways. The show is planned to sprawl across three Zwirner spaces on West 19th Street, and will include her customary sculptures inspired by flowers and pumpkins, original paintings and a new Infinity Mirror Room. You definitely should anticipate substantial lines – but you can register for a chance to skip them on the Zwirner website, here. Through July 21, David Zwirner; details here.

The Little Island welcomes visitors for a casual hang and a free encounter with the arts starting June 2. Scott Lynch / Gothamist

Watch a movie on a rooftop (or at a park or in a backyard) near you Rooftop Films, a premier purveyor of outdoor screenings, has just announced a robust schedule of outdoor film screenings throughout the city throughout the next few months. They're not all free of charge, but most of them are, and a series that specifically caters to free community movie nights continues on June 1 with Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh kicking up some justice in "Police Story 3: Supercop" in Fort Greene Park. In addition to a steady course of family fare, comedies and action flicks, look out for special events: you can commemorate Juneteenth with a film about jazz drummer Max Roach at Von King Park in Bed-Stuy (June 17) and wake up before you go-go to a documentary celebrating the pop duo Wham! at Industry City (June 29). Various dates and locations; details here. Savor concerts, dance, film, poetry and more at Lincoln Center Lincoln Center’s expansive, all-embracing “Summer for the City” series – which we previewed in April – returns for a second season, offering even more something for pretty much everyone. The official opening event is on June 14, when Cuban-Spanish singer-songwriter Lucrecia lights up the centrally located Dance Floor with salsa combo 8 y Más – but be sure to check out the calendar before then, because events actually start rolling out on June 1. Highlights among the many free events include an enveloping campus-wide Juneteenth program assembled by Carl Hancock Rux (June 18), a concert with calypso star David Rudder (June 28), a dance party featuring the Stax Academy Rhythm Section with organ legend Booker T. Jones (July 12), a globalFEST takeover (Aug. 5) and a clutch of brilliant shows marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop (Aug. 9-12). June 1-Aug. 12, Lincoln Center; details here. Zoom in on contemporary photography in an exhibition spread throughout the city Opening on June 3 in Brooklyn Bridge Park, the 12th annual Photoville Festival celebrates the state of the art in photography with more than 85 free outdoor exhibits on view in all five boroughs. The two-day opening weekend festivities include family activities, performances, screenings and more. June 3-18, locations vary; details here Savor dance on film with grass between your toes “Films on the Green,” an annual outdoor French film festival produced by the French cultural institution Villa Albertine, is presenting a range of international selections in which dance plays a prominent role. Opening at Central Park’s Cedar Hill on June 2 with Jacques Demy’s beloved “Les Demoiselles de Rochefort,” the festival will serve up ballet, tango, flamenco, hip-hop and more in parks and green spaces throughout the city. June 2-Sept. 8, locations vary; details here. Enjoy an intimate encounter with the arts on Little Island Little Island, the artificial floating park and performance venue on the Hudson River at Pier 55, will offer a packed summer season of free events running June 2 through Sept. 3. The schedule, which we previewed in April, includes concerts, dance performances, comedy events and more in the Glade, the more intimate of its performance spaces, and the Play Ground, the spacious plaza that greets all arrivals. No tickets or reservations are required, making this a choice destination for impromptu outings. June 2-Sept. 3, Hudson River at Pier 55; details here.

The Bill T Jones/Arnie Zane Company makes its Times Square debut on June 7. Maria Barnova/New York Live Arts

Kick-start your heart with a Bollywood dance class Dancers and choreographers from New York City’s Ajna Dance Company lead hourlong classes devoted to Bollywood and bhangra dance styles, nearly every Saturday morning (except for July 1) throughout the summer. June 3-Aug. 26, Pier 63, Hudson River Park; details here. Celebrate Brooklyn with a blues legend in Prospect Park Henry St. Claire Fredericks Jr., the Harlem-born roots music icon better known as Taj Mahal, opens this year’s BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! concert series on a stacked bill featuring vocalist Corinne Bailey Rae and The Harlem Gospel Travelers. This year’s season, which we previewed in early May, includes a wide variety of attractions for all interests and tastes, from Kelela and Liv.e to John Cale and Oumou Sangaré. June 7, Lena Horne Bandshell, Prospect Park; details here. See a world-renowned dance company on your way to that Broadway blockbuster The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, which is wrapping up its 40th anniversary celebrations, makes its Times Square debut on June 7 at 6 p.m. with a performance of "/Time: Study III," a showcase for company members and guest musicians alike. The event is free, but an RSVP is recommended. June 7, Broadway and 46th Street; details here. For “Hamlet,” Central Park is the place to be (forget about ‘not to be’) For its 61st free Shakespeare in the Park presentation, the Public Theater is mounting one of the playwright’s core classics, “Hamlet,” in a new modern-dress production directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. The moody prince of the title is portrayed by Ato Blankson-Wood, nominated for a Tony for his work in “Slave Play” on Broadway, and previously featured in Public Theater musical adaptations of “Twelfth Night” and “As You Like It.” June 8-Aug. 6, Delacorte Theater; details here. Attend a contemporary-dance festival in the heart of the city In addition to music and films, Bryant Park hosts a series of events that turn the spotlight on the city's contemporary dance companies during the month of June. The mini-festival of established troupes and emerging talents starts with an appearance by Robin Dunn and Friends and The Lite on June 8; further performances will be held on June 9, 15 and 16. June 8, Bryant Park; details here.

Head to Governors Island for film screenings with a bonus: an imposing view of Lower Manhattan. Courtesy Governors Island

Watch brilliant dance companies in action on the Hudson For two evenings in June, Hudson River Park and The Joyce Theater join forces to present the Hudson River Dance Festival, which hosts free performances by dance companies from throughout the city and points beyond. Confirmed participants for this year’s event include Ayodele Casel, The Missing Element (commissioned by Works & Process), Complexions Contemporary Ballet and Paul Taylor Dance Company. June 8 and 9, Hudson River Park Pier 63; details here. Participate in hands-on culture events at the River to River Festival The Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, focuses on themes of reclamation, resistance and interconnectivity in its 22nd River to River Festival, a showcase of events representing a broad variety of disciplines and perspectives. This year’s festival opens on June 9 with a public reception for “El Camino: Stories of Migration,” an exhibition installed by the multimedia and archival project Nuevayorkinos in window galleries at The Seaport’s Fulton Market, and continues through June 18 with one-on-one performances, workshops, participatory events and more. June 9-18, various locations; details here. Watch a movie outdoors on an island with a view Governors Island Arts and Film at Lincoln Center will host outdoor film screenings on the Island’s historic Parade Ground, an eight-acre lawn offering spectacular views of Lower Manhattan. The series, titled “Rule Break­ers and Trou­ble­mak­ers,” is curated by Film at Lincoln Center in partnership with Rooftop Films. First up on June 9 is F. Gary Gray's 1996 film "Set It Off," followed by Steven Soder­bergh's "Out of Sight" (July 7) and Gurinder Chad­ha's "Bend It Like Beckham" (Aug. 11). June 9-Aug. 11, Governors Island Parade Ground; details to be announced. See SummerStage bare its soul to open its Central Park series Alabama soul group St. Paul and the Broken Bones open this year’s free SummerStage series at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield on June 10, headlining a show with Say She She and Mwenso & the Shakes. The SummerStage season, which we previewed in April, includes more than 80 events in all, and the majority are offered free of charge. June 10, Rumsey Playfield, Central Park; details here. Introduce the family to J’Ouvert traditions in Prospect Park JouvayFest Collective, Bush Wo/man Conversations Project and 2J & Friends team up with Prospect Park Alliance to host a family-oriented program designed to share and celebrate the Caribbean carnival tradition known as J'Ouvert. This three-hour program is free, but reservations are recommended. June 11 at 2 p.m, Lefferts Historic House, Prospect Park; details here. Watch a movie outdoors in midtown, among thousands of neighbors The incredibly popular Bryant Park Movie Nights series, which is now in its 30th year, has just announced a branding partnership with the Paramount+ streaming platform. The series starts on June 12 with a screening of "Almost Famous." As ever, the lawn opens at 5 p.m., films start at 8, and you’ll need to leave your chairs, plastic lawn coverings and dogs at home. June 12, Bryant Park; details here. Hear classical music under the sky at the Naumburg Bandshell The Naumburg Orchestral Concerts, which are billed as the world's oldest continuously running outdoor classical music concert series, remain a consistent delight after 118 years – and this season, every concert opens with a new brass fanfare composed for the occasion. The series starts with the iconoclastic early music ensemble Acronym on June 13, and continues with programs featuring The Knights, A Far Cry, Nosky's Baroque Band and ECCO. June 13, Naumburg Bandshell, Central Park; details here.

The New York Philharmonic starts its annual trek of city parks in the Bronx on June 13, and comes to Central Park the next day. Courtesy New York Philharmonic