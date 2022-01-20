After decades of calls for its removal, the statue of Theodore Roosevelt that has been installed in front of the American Museum of Natural History for over 80 years is now gone, dismantled piece by piece throughout the week. Roosevelt's head and torso were removed on Tuesday night, and, on Wednesday evening, workers came for the rest.

By 12:55 a.m. Thursday, it was history.

The museum told WNYC/Gothamist, "The process, conducted with historic preservation specialists and approved by multiple New York City agencies, will include restoration of the plaza in front of the Museum, which will continue through the spring." The removal and restoration work is estimated to cost around $2 million.

Roosevelt wasn't the only figure featured; The Equestrian Statue, as it was called, portrayed African and Native American figures appearing "to hold subservient positions" to Roosevelt. Becoming a symbol for colonialism and racism, protests around it began as far back as the 1970s, and when calls were reignited in 2017, as the country was reckoning with its racist monuments, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio formed an advisory committee to review the city's statues.