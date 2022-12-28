Times Square has had a (relatively) quiet New Year's Eve over the last two years.

COVID-19 closed the 2020-to-2021 party to the public, and last year's celebration was severely scaled back due to the omicron variant tearing through the city.

As of this writing, however, it looks like this Saturday night's (rainy?) celebration is on, full force, with hordes of revelers penned in with their logo-emblazoned freebies, a full slate of performers hosted by two different network TV shows and, of course, the dropping of the iconic New Year's Eve Ball at midnight.

The Waterford Crystal Ball — or, technically, the Waterford Crystal geodesic sphere — sits on the roof of 1 Times Sq. all year long, mostly unnoticed despite being 12 feet in diameter and weighing some 11,875 pounds.

But since an estimated 1 billion people watch it drop on TV and online for that single minute between 11:59 p.m. and midnight, this morning a crew of technicians went up there to update the ball's party outfit with 192 new crystal triangles etched with a design evoking "The Gift of Love."