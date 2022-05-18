In the summer of 2008, the New York Public Library announced that it would be opening a Grand Central branch at 135 E. 46th Street the following spring. In contemporaneous press releases, the NYPL pointedly referred to the new 13,000 square foot library as a "temporary site" which was being built in order to serve Midtown East residents while the 53rd Street location — then known as the Donnell Library Center — was under construction.

The Grand Central branch ultimately opened on April 29th, 2009. The date is easy for Ann Seligman to remember.

"I've been going there since the very beginning," she said. "And in fact, it actually opened on my birthday. So that just felt right."

To locals like Seligman, who said she practically grew up inside various NYPL locations, the new branch quickly seemed to outgrow its temporary status. As with all successful NYPL branches, it became an essential part of the community, providing children's programming, ESOL classes, cooling facilities for seniors and a dedicated teen center space, among other amenities. It also turned into a much-loved stop for workers and commuters on their way to and from the busy Grand Central hub, and was among the top 50 most used branches in the NYPL system.

But it may not be one for much longer. With the pandemic cutting into foot traffic in Midtown and several other local branches reopening, the future for the Grand Central branch is in doubt as the NYPL is considers whether to permanently close the location when its lease runs out at the end of the year.

"It’s an open secret within the library system, but elected officials and the public have received non-answers to repeated simple questions about the decision process, status and criteria," said Seligman, a member of Community Board 6.

She first heard a rumor about it closing last November from some librarians she's friendly with, who told her they were under orders not to talk about it with patrons. "Like evolution in Texas, they can talk about it if asked, but cannot raise the subject," she said.

A former employee who worked at the branch for several years, and says they were transferred in anticipation of the closure, said workers there were told the location would be shut down as well.

"My impression has been that it's a done deal," said the librarian, who asked to remain anonymous because of concerns about job security.

Angela Montefinise, a spokesperson for NYPL, confirmed that the library is weighing whether to renew the lease for the branch at the end of 2022, but said no final decision has been made yet.