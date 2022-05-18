MetroCards will be going the way of the mighty subway token in just a few years, but you still have some time to appreciate the thin plastic passes that have aided New Yorkers in navigating the transit system for the last 25 years. And if you have any affection built up for the magnetic stripe cards and/or know all the words to "Ten Crack Commandments" by heart, you won't want to miss out on the MTA's latest offering: special edition MetroCards featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

The cards will be made available starting this Saturday, May 21st, in honor of what would have been Biggie's 50th birthday. They will only be available at four subway stations near his old Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood: Lafayette Avenue, both Clinton – Washington Ave. stations, and Atlantic Ave. – Barclays Center.

An MTA spokesperson told Gothamist there will only be 50,000 commemorative Biggie MetroCards released at the four stations. They're going to be randomly loaded into the MetroCard vending machines and "customers are not guaranteed" to get one, so you may have to try your luck a few times to snag one.

The MTA has had several very successful limited edition MetroCard promos like this over the years, including collaborations with and tributes to Game Of Thrones, Paul McCartney, Wu-Tang Clan, and David Bowie. Other popular special edition MetroCards have commemorated the return of Twin Peaks, Supreme collectibles, and Barbara Kruger's side hustle.

In addition, one Clinton – Washington Ave. Station will also get a Biggie-inspired takeover from Amazon Music starting that day, with art based on the iconic “King of New York” photo (the one in which Biggie is wearing a crown) by Barron Claiborne. Back in 2018, a similar station takeover honored Bowie at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station in Manhattan.