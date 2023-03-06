The Lumineers, The War on Drugs, Tyler Childers and the Trey Anastasio Band are among the headliners at a new music festival taking place at the original Woodstock 1969 site in upstate New York.

Catbird Music Festival will take place August 19 and 20 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY. It will be the first multi-day music festival on the Bethel Woods grounds since the original 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair.

“We are thrilled to be bringing both music and camping back to the historic Woodstock field for the first time since the 1969 festival,” Eric Frances, CEO of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, told Gothamist by email.

Catbird will take over the venue's main 15,000-seat amphitheater along with the larger surrounding field, which includes the farmland that previous owner Max Yasgur leased to the Woodstock 1969 festival organizers for $75,000. This will mark the first time the grounds will be open for festival-goers for widespread camping since that historic Woodstock weekend.

The initial lineup is heavy on a mix of folk, indie, Americana and jam bands. Other bands performing at the festival include Band of Horses, Dispatch, Trampled By Turtles, Charley Crockett, Margo Price, Amos Lee, and more. You can see the full lineup below.