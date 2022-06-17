On Friday evening at the Riverside Church, the Harlem Chamber Players are going big to present a seldom encountered biblical oratorio by Harlem Renaissance composer R. Nathaniel Dett.

"The Ordering of Moses" features an orchestra of 60 musicians, a choir of 75 and four soloists.

“This is the biggest, most ambitious concert we have put on to date,” said Liz Player, who co-founded the Harlem Chamber Players in 2008. The concert is being presented as part of Harlem Renaissance 100, a centennial observance.

Dett was born in 1882, the grandson of enslaved people who traveled to Canada via the Underground Railroad. His family moved back to the U.S. when Dett was a young child, and he got a degree in composition from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. Dett taught at several colleges and was president of the National Association of Negro Musicians.