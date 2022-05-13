Monday, May 16 at 7 PM: IT FEELS LIKE MOM

In this interactive and intimate episode, Eunbi Kim and guests shower the audience with reflections on motherhood ranging from the madcap to the mournful. Kim performs the world premiere of Pauchi Sasaki’s Mother’s Hand, Healing Hand with violinist Lauren Cauley and cellist Wick Simmons. Other guests include the zany musical comedy duo Slanty Eyed Mama, and violinist, author and mom Rebecca Fischer. Get tickets

Tuesday, May 17 at 7 PM: IT FEELS LIKE HOME

Exploring universal themes of immigration, family and food, Kim and her guests take the audience on a journey from early childhood to blurry adult memories, ending with a rallying cry for personal authenticity…and some really good flan. Guests include Cuban-American performance artist Carmelita Tropicana and the flute and cello combo KOE Duo. Get tickets

Wednesday, May 18 at 7 PM: IT FEELS LIKE PLAY

Join pianist and host Eunbi Kim and guests for a creative play date. Listen to the world premiere of Disco giratorio de palabras (Rotating Record of Words) and music played on plants and robots by the composer Angélica Negrón, find humor with comedian and violist Isabel Hagen, and co-create an original dance with choreographer and DJ Mai Lê (LayeRhythm Experiment). Get tickets

Thursday, May 19 at 7 PM: IT FEELS LIKE CHAOS

Navigate an artistic crossing of turbulent waters with Eunbi Kim performing music by Sophia Jani and Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), with astrologer Jonathan Koe aka Nate Qi, and electronic flutist Gina Izzo aka ladyybirdd with drummer Wen-Ting Wu. You may even go home with a tarot reading. Get tickets