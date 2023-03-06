Join GIA at the Javits Center March 13

Looking for your place in a brilliant job market or to hire the perfect fit? This must-attend event is the region’s largest recruiting fair exclusively for jobs in the gem and jewelry industry.

Date: Monday, March 13

Time: 9:30 am – 3:30 pm ET

Where: Javits Center, New York

What you can expect

Motivation and Inspiration

Get energized with keynote speaker, Jordan Harbinger, a top podcaster and social dynamics expert who specializes in deconstructing the playbooks of the most successful people on earth.

Hear from the State of the Industry Panel, featuring CEO and Founder of THE MVEye Marty Hurwitz, GIA VP of Environmental, Social, and Governance Programs Johanna Levy, and CEO of R2Net David Berdugo.

Recruiting and Networking

Go beyond emailing or posting your resume to job boards – market your skills directly to company representatives.

Experience unparalleled networking with industry organizations, professionals, and influencers.

Variety of Job Openings

Meet with more than 40 companies hiring for positions in a variety of areas, from entry-level to management in gemology, jewelry manufacturing design, marketing, sales, IT, and more.

Career Coaching

Sign up for one-on-one career coaching with experienced industry professionals from a variety of backgrounds and ask questions about different career paths.

Register at careerfair.gia.edu