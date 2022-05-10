There are some combinations that just belong together: Macaroni & cheese. Subway rats & pizza. Mario & Luigi. The F train & delays. And most definitely worthy of this list: Disco & roller-skating.

So if you're going to launch a new immersive musical and theatrical roller disco experience, it behooves you go to one of the architects of disco for their insights into the genre. And there's no one better than Nile Rodgers, the legendary songwriter, producer and co-founder of Chic who is behind some of the biggest hits of the last 50 years (from "Le Freak" to "Get Lucky").

Rodgers also happens to be an avid lifelong roller-skater himself, a hobby he has kept up even into his sixties.

"I try and explain it to people, like even when I skate now—and most of the time now I skate alone—but you feel so free. It's almost like people who parachute jump or something, you feel like you're flying," Rodgers told Gothamist. "I guess somebody had said, 'Nile is a roller-skater.' And the producers called me up right away. I said, 'Oh, man, I'd love to program the music.'"

That's how Rodgers ended up serving as the "Groovemaster" for The DiscOasis, a roller disco extravaganza that first popped up at Los Angeles’ South Coast Botanic Garden last summer.

This summer, The DiscOasis will set up shop at Wollman Rink in Central Park, so New Yorkers can get back in touch with the city's famed disco roots.

Running from June 16th until October 1st, The DiscOasis will bring a mix of open skate sessions and theatrical performances—some with playlists crafted by Rodgers—along with an array of live DJs, artists and special guests amidst a glitzy, neon-tinged botanical backdrop. The colorful roller rink centerpiece is designed by Tony Award-nominated David Korins, lighting design by award-winning David Weiner, plus there will be interactive installations inspired by Rodgers’ iconic catalog.

General admission prices range from $16-$65. There are daytime options of one or three hour skate sessions, and two hour skate sessions at nighttime. VIP tickets will also be available. You can get all ticket info here.