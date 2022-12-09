Every year, WNYC's The Brian Lehrer Show invites listeners to call in to shout out their businesses, or another listener's business. It's our way of helping our listening community support one another as we all try to figure out how to spend our holiday dollars. This year, that community support takes on new meaning, as businesses across our listening area are struggling to stay afloat at a challenging economic moment.

In addition to our on-air 'Shop Listener' call-ins, we'll update the shopping guide below. If you haven't yet finished your holiday shopping, why not shop local? The interactive map and list below will update daily so make sure to check back! If you want to submit a business, you can do that here.

NOTE: The businesses listed were submitted by listeners, and have not been vetted. A listing should not be construed as an endorsement by WNYC, Gothamist or the Brian Lehrer Show.