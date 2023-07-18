The world keeps on spinning, and so does the cube in Astor Place.

After it was removed for repairs in May, the East Village public art sculpture is back in place in all its spinning glory, thanks to new technical improvements.

The cube, which is officially called “Alamo,” was first installed in 1967. It was sculpted by artist Tony Rosenthal and built as part of the “Sculpture and Environment” exhibition by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs. Each side of the cube is 8 feet long and the sculpture stands around 15 feet tall.

The cube was one of 27 sculptures that were originally planned to be on display for six months. However, after neighborhood petitions, it became a permanent fixture in November 1967.

“Some art students execute graffiti on it; some young fry just scribble on it,” the New York Times reported in 1967. “Older people pat it in a friendly way and occasionally wipe it clean.”

Millions have spun, seen and touched the cube, which is beloved for its design and public accessibility. It was last restored in 2005.

Officials constructed brackets to keep the cube in place in 2021 after noticing that the sculpture had undergone severe wear and tear, but it remained in its home until May.