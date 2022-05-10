Most of the time when you start a new job, there's an understanding that you will have a little time to get used to the new position. Maybe a few weeks, or if you're lucky, a few months to ease into the place and get the lay of the land. But it wasn't so for Seth Pinsky, who took over as CEO of The 92nd Street Y in the ill-fated month of January 2020.

"I had about a month and a half where I felt like it was gonna be a very easy job, where the place basically just ran itself, and then the world collapsed around us," Pinsky, former head of the New York City Economic Development Corporation, said.

What followed was two unbelievably challenging years in which the 148-year-old, non-profit institution, located at the corner of 92nd Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side, had to rethink all of its strategies about its programming, its audience, and how to best serve both.

Now, as the city eases out of the morass of pandemic restrictions and cultural institutions have started to plan ahead for the future once again, The 92nd Street Y has embraced what they call a "post-COVID transformation," which includes a new rebranding for a global audience, an investment in a new digital learning platform, and a $200 million renovation of its physical home.

Starting this week, “The 92nd Street Y” is officially being rechristened as “The 92nd Street Y, New York” — or 92NY, for short.