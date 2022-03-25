Take Two, a running series of just such performances, has been bringing together classic sounds, great local players and a deep listening, do-it-yourself energy in Brooklyn homes for three years now. The series was founded in 2018 by two music-loving expats who were also DJ partners at a Williamsburg club, Black Flamingo. Samuel Ngahane, a 32-year-old French-Cameroonian software engineer, and Jared Proudfoot, a 33-year-old writer and digital producer from Sydney, wanted to start their own party. But they weren’t interested in emulating the rave-like atmosphere of popular Brooklyn nightlife. Both were jazz fans, as attuned to the music’s history as they were to the new sounds being made by young artists in London, Chicago, Johannesburg and increasingly New York. (Proudfoot already had started a label, Pique-nique Recordings.) The party they were inspired to create would be more of a private-public event, where friends could listen to great records and enjoy live music in intimate settings.

“Take Two came together in response to what was actually happening in London [at] Brilliant Corners,” Proudfoot said, invoking a Hackney jazz bar named after a Thelonious Monk song. Boasting a famous sound system beloved by vinylheads around the world, the club has been an epicenter of that city’s young jazz scene. “They have an event called Played Twice, in which you listen to a record all the way through and then have musicians perform a reinterpretation of that record. We were in New York and we thought, given the history of the music here and the talented musicians that we'd been seeing over the past few years, that this idea would really work in New York.”

They started small: Take Two kicked off in September 2018 in Ngahane’s Bushwick loft, with singerm songwriter and acoustic guitarist Matt White performing a solo rendition of the classic 1964 bossa nova jazz album, Getz/Gilberto, famous for giving the world the classic version of “The Girl From Ipanema,” sung by Astrud Gilberto.

They said the emotional connection between the audience and the material was immediate. “Someone came to us after that gig saying, ‘This was my mom's favorite record, this is what I grew up with as a child, and I shed a few tears thinking about it and my relationship to her,'" Ngahane said.