And the courses at Swingers are pretty nifty, with each of the nine holes throwing a uniquely tricky obstacle in your way. I won't spoil the surprises, but my scores ranged from a hole-in-one — unfortunately not on the 9th, where an ace earns you a spin on the free-stuff wheel — to a humiliating six.

But if playing a round of crazy golf is your primary purpose here, eating and drinking are close seconds. Swingers is very much a bar — you have to be at least 21 to get in, and it stays open until 2:00 a.m. on weekends — with $17 cocktails (and beer, wine, hard seltzer, etc.) served in four locations throughout the space, or delivered directly to you out on the course by your "caddie." Live DJs add to the party vibe, and with a capacity of more than 500, there is definitely the potential for this sprawling 23,000-square-foot place to get loud.

The food vendors are all very solid, serving the goods from four take-out windows in a sort of communal dining area, though servers will take your food order from any of the bars and lounges spread throughout the space. Miznon offers about a half dozen varieties of their specialty pita sandwiches (the Lamb Kebab and Falafel Burger are particularly good), and the Lower East Side pizza mini-chain Sauce slings slices and pies.

Fonda handles all of your taco and guacamole needs, and one of the city's best bakeries, Mah Ze Dahr, has things like cheesecake slices, Chocolate Explosion cookies, doughnut holes, swirls of soft serve ice cream and a Brownie Sundae.