City Parks Foundation has announced its full lineup of concerts for this year’s SummerStage series, an annual festival that brings over 80 free and benefit concerts and events to Central Park and neighborhood parks throughout the city.

Alabama soul group St. Paul and the Broken Bones will open this year’s free series on June 10, headlining a show with Say She She and Mwenso & the Shakes at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield. Other high-profile artists and groups performing free shows this summer include Skip Marley, Tanya Tucker, Nick Hakim, June McDoom, Evan Wright, Mdou Moctar, The Comet Is Coming and Kool and the Gang.

“Our goal is to bring people into their neighborhood parks and experience culture within their own community,” City Parks Foundation executive director Heather Lubov said in an interview. “In such a dense urban environment, people really rely on their parks for community. And there's something really special about experiencing a performance in a park with your local community.”

In addition to the free events, SummerStage will also host its customary series of ticketed benefit shows. Featured acts, many of which were announced previously, include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage, Indigo Girls, Buddy Guy, Cautious Clay, Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, Cafe Tacuba and Regina Spektor.

This year’s series includes multiple events marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, starting with a ticketed event, “Hip-Hop Started Out in the Park: A Juneteenth Celebration of Hip-Hop,” on June 19 in Central Park. That concert features DJ Premier, Grandmaster Flash and Kid Capri. In early August, Grandmaster Flash takes the party to the Bronx with the free "Birth of a Culture" concert in Crotona Park – one of several events scheduled for the month hip-hop was born in 1973.

“Hip-hop has been part of the SummerStage festival almost since we started, so it's a really important part of our work every year,” Lubov said. “This year, we're going to be highlighting both local artists and the global influence that hip-hop has had.”

Regular summertime offerings like the Charlie Parker Jazz Festival and Metropolitan Opera Summer Recitals are back again this season. And in addition to concerts, SummerStage will also feature film screenings, dance performances, and DJ dance parties. Central Park will be the site of most of the announced shows, but concerts will also take place at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem, Coney Island, Herbert Von King Park in Bed-Stuy, Flushing Meadows Corona Park and additional locations.

“There's an energy that you feel that you don't get from watching something online or watching something on a screen,” Lubov said about the perennial popularity of the SummerStage series. “Someone's going to find something that they like, no matter what it is – whether it's an artist that you’ve heard of, or you just want to try something new.”

For a complete list of free and ticketed SummerStage concerts, go here.