2. I Fucking Win: It's amazing to rewatch the final scene after you know what's about to happen. It makes it so obvious that Logan knew exactly why they were coming, what they were trying to do, and explains his initial weirdly cheery behavior. It is a gift for Brian Cox, as Logan completely loses his patience with his ne'er-do-well kids and finally lets them know how he really feels.

The deal has to happen now, he says, because he feels it in his bones. "This is the best move we can sell," he explains. "If I don't do the best deal at any given point, what's the point of anything? If I don't get out, I leave five billion on the table." It's not just that this is the best deal for his bank account—this is a chance to put his kids in their place, to remind them why he's the king, to show them what a killer instinct looks like. "Make your own fucking pile. I know this is a readjustment, but blood is in the water, and I need to control the situation," he says. "This is an opportunity for you kids to get an education in real life."

They get that education: the coup fails miserably. He's been three steps ahead of them the entire episode, and now he gets to flaunt it (which also explains why everyone else in the room, especially Gerri, looks so uncomfortable once they arrived). The kids thought that he needed them onboard with any change in control, because they controlled the supermajority in the holding company, and their mother got them that in the divorce. What they didn't consider was that Logan would get to Lady Caroline and rearrange the terms. "We agreed the arrangements were a little antiquated," he gloats. "Mom, you just slit our throats," Shiv says.

Roman makes one final appeal that is doomed to fail. They have no other play, so he tries...love. "Love? You come for me, with love? You bust in here, guns in hand, and now you find they've turned to fucking sausages. You talk about love? You should have trusted me," Logan responds. But they still can't quite understand. So Logan gives them a kiss-off: "Why? Because it works. I fucking win. Go on, go on, fuck off, you nosy fucking pedestrians."

3. Slab Of Gravlax: Roman was right about one thing: Lukas Matsson is not a clown, or a nut-nut, or a "Twitter panty flasher." He's a serious person who saw that there was a better deal here for him, and he grabbed the opportunity. He can see that the two companies fit well. He respects Logan and everything he built ("You're a legend. Fucking bulletproof. Tank man."). But this isn't really a "merger of equals," at least not to him. He has all the leverage, and he has the future on his side. He'll soon have control of the Waystar board, though he will of course let Logan keep his "prestige."

If Logan really believes no one in his family is ready, capable or able to take over the company and succeed him, then Matsson is giving him an easy out. It certainly looks like Matsson, and actor Alexander Skarsgård, is going to be playing a very large and important role in season four. But it would be wise not to count Logan out just yet. As he said last episode, "I can win any bout with a boxer fuck, but I don't know how to knock out a clown." Matsson is a serious person, and I have no doubt that despite this apparent loss, Logan has his own plans for the future.

4. Maca Root: Kerry has obviously been a pivotal behind-the-scenes figure all season, slowly working her way from assistant to Logan's main confidante. But this is taking things to a whole other place.

"He's working on his baby batter," Connor declares after sussing out that Logan has been drinking smoothies filled with Maca root, which apparently is good for increasing sperm. "You don't tangle with the root unless you're firing up the siege engines...I guess he really doesn't like you guys."

"He's working on his jism, are you fucking with me?" Roman said. "Well, we need a plan to kill this baby." What's more disturbing: imagining Logan in the spawn chamber, issuing his hell seed, or Tom pooping out his own baby?

5. Shoulder Touching: This was, undoubtedly, the most amount of physical affection offered between characters in the entire season. Each gesture was filled with meaning, whether fraternal, pseudo-romantic, or parental: it was Shiv and Roman reaching out to comfort Kendall, Greg and Tom embracing in unity, or Logan patting Tom on the shoulder. For a show that is generally devoid of emotional connection, we got an outpouring of emotions—and yes, love—this episode, which only made the final scene even more crushing.

Especially since the final image of the season is Tom holding onto Shiv's shoulders as she cries.