A once-striking architectural example of form and function, the circa-1904 substation on West 96th Street, also known as Substation No. 14, will soon be demolished.

This long-abandoned limestone structure was one of eight original substations that helped power the city's first subway line (the IRT Broadway line) and itself was powered by the coal-burning IRT powerhouse on 59th Street, which was designed by McKim Mead & White (best known for the old Pennsylvania Station, and some of its surrounding structures). Both buildings still stand today, but only the latter is landmarked.

"Substations are part of the power supply network for the subway, and this network was built before the modern power grid was developed," Jodi Shapiro, curator at the New York Transit Museum, told WNYC/Gothamist. And almost all of these substations were phased out around three decades ago—Substation No. 14 (located at 264-266 West 96th Street between Broadway and West End Avenue) has been offline since 1990. At that time, the MTA transferred the station to the City of New York, and it’s currently administered by NYC Housing Preservation & Development (HPD).

Here's John B. McDonald on the roof of No. 14; he's the contractor who oversaw the building of the New York City Subway from 1900 to 1904.