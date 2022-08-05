Weisser says the plan has been in the works for over a decade, but the pandemic sharpened understanding of what needed to be done immediately to improve the visitor experience — and what didn't need to be added.

"When you come to Storm King, you come dressed for beautiful weather, for a hot day, for a cold day, so we don't necessarily need to build a facility to welcome you inside," Weisser said. "If we're going to build [anything], these facilities can interact with the outdoors — they may provide more shade or a modest amount of heating — but they don't need to be fully enclosed buildings, because we are an outdoor museum. And one of the things that does is allow us to build much more efficiently."

Much of this planning is spurred by the museum experiencing an explosion in popularity. In 2012, Storm King had about 80,000 visitors; in 2021 it had just under 222,000, and projections indicate about 239,000 visitors this year.

To accommodate the increase in attendance, Storm King has had to add more and more disparate parking lots on its main campus. But now, unused land across the street from the entrance will be taken over and turned into a dedicated parking facility that can fit 580 cars, with more space for public transportation drop-off spots and electric car charging stations. That will then lead to a 4,700 square foot outdoor lobby and welcome center, which has a ticketing pavilion, eight bathrooms, 122 visitor lockers, and more.

"When you're coming to Storm King, likely you've taken a long drive; immediately you might need a restroom or a garbage pail or some kind of just very functional thing," Weisser said. "We can provide them to you, and then after you've taken care of that need, you can get oriented there."