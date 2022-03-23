The goal, Cohen said, was to restore these pieces of history and then maintain them, because that's how monuments — which she calls "a runoff of our collective memories and our history" — survive.

And this was an era of making sure the city's monuments did survive — the biggest restoration at the time was the Statue of Liberty (organized by the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation in 1984). This became a prototype for other restoration projects citywide, and MAS wanted to make sure lesser-known artifacts, in all of the boroughs, got the same treatment.

They began with 20 monuments and expanded from there. Eventually, Cohen said, a member of the Municipal Art Society who was connected to Van Cortlandt Park asked them if they would consider the Grand Central Stones as a possibility for the program.

"These stones are not actually what you call works of art," Cohen said, "but they had a great connection to the Municipal Arts Society which, with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Kent Barwick [former head of the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission], fought to save Grand Central. So we had a connection."

The stones "were just marred with graffiti," when they first looked at them, according to Cohen. "The pillars stayed there for all those years, they were hit repeatedly by graffiti, some of the caps that were on them ... the tops had fallen off and they were below them on the ground."

In 2017, MAS hired conservator Steve Tatti to evaluate their condition, and run some tests on cleaning them. At this point, there was the added challenge of layers of gray paint that the Parks Department used to cover up the graffiti, which just made the restoration more difficult.

"The Parks Department's first response to these things is to paint over it, and that's the worst thing you can do because those layers of paint build up and build up," Cohen said. "Then there's more graffiti, and you know, you don't see the natural stone."

Some power washing and a solid treatment plan helped save the stone pillars, along with ongoing maintenance (they still get hit with graffiti to this day).

Cohen said that MAS is hoping that by next year they can hold a training program with the Van Cortlandt Park staff to instruct them on how to remove the graffiti when more pops up.

As for the original 1905 plan to test how the materials would hold up in the elements, Cohen said that now, 117 years later, each of them have stood the test of time.

"The stone is remarkably resistant," she said.