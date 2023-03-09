Youth development principles view young people as assets and partners, not just as a population in need of services, and aim to support and prepare young people to thrive. Now that the U.S. is home to nearly 100 million people under 24 years of age, the field of youth development has experienced tremendous growth. Largely due to this tremendous growth, youth development practices have been adopted across a wide range of educational, after-school, direct service, advocacy, child welfare, and juvenile justice organizations.

The CUNY School of Professional Studies offers a wide array of undergraduate and graduate programs in Youth Studies that provide an opportunity to deepen students’ understanding of the relationship between youth and society by analyzing current policies, opportunities, and best practices related to the field. The programs at CUNY SPS respond to the needs of those working in youth services by providing a pathway for professional development. Courses are offered online, on campus, and in a hybrid format to accommodate working professionals.

CUNY SPS invites you to learn more about their programs by joining their upcoming online information session.

RESERVE YOUR SPOT