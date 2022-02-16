The question of housing equity remains at the forefront of public discourse. From failed urban redevelopment to redlining, both policy and design have perpetuated discrimination across communities and urban geographies throughout the United States.

To invite critical reflection and discussion on the destructive legacy of discriminatory housing policies––particularly those that have devastated the economic and social fabric of the Black community––Pratt Institute’s new Design Equity initiative is hosting a conversation at Higgins Hall Auditorium (61 St. James Place) on Pratt’s Brooklyn Campus. Free and open to the public at 6:30pm on February 23rd, the event will feature insights from Gary Bates, Architect, co-founder of SPACEGROUP, Rodney Leon, Architect, founder and principal of Rodney Leon Architects, Pratt Alumnus, Pascale Sablan, Architect, Activist, Associate Principal, of Adjaye Associates, President of National Organization of Minority, NOMA, Architects Pratt Alumna, Andrew Thompson, Architect, Passaic County Architect, Pratt Alumnus, and Malik Yoba, Actor, advocate, founder of Yoba Development. Stephen Slaughter, Chair, Undergraduate Architecture at Pratt, and Jerrod Delaine, Developer, Visiting Professor, Pratt’s School of Architecture, will moderate.

Presented by Pratt’s School of Architecture and the Undergraduate Architecture department, the public event will examine how, in light of numerous failed urban renewal and urban redevelopment strategies, Black practitioners and creative leaders can work to transform the housing arena. As we continue to reimagine urban design and build more equitable city structures, how can architects effect change while working with historically biased systems?

The event will take place on Thursday, February 23rd at 6:30 PM in Pratt’s Higgins Hall Auditorium at 61 St. James Place. The panel discussion is free and open to the public, with reservations required. Register here.

Supported by Pratt Presents.