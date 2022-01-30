I mentioned at the top of last week's superlative Will Forte episode that this has been one of the more successful seasons of Saturday Night Live in recent years, so it figures that we would get hit with a bit of a dud this weekend. That is no fault of host Willem Dafoe, who was making his SNL debut alongside musical guest Katy Perry. Dafoe was enthusiastic and extremely game for whatever the writers threw at him, whether he was a self-flagellating dad in a Disney spoof or playing a version of himself hocking testosterone supplements.

His wild, expressive features and body movements were put to great use throughout the night, particularly during a very charming Monologue in which he lightly roasted himself for having the vibes of a sociopath.