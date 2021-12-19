Before Saturday Night Live was set to premiere its final episode of 2021, hosted by Paul Rudd with musical guest Charli XCX, reports started coming out that multiple cast and crew on the show had tested positive for COVID-19. The show announced at the last minute that there would be no live audience, and Charli XCX tweeted that she was “devastated and heartbroken” that she had to pull out. Just a few hours before broadcast, it was still unclear whether there would even be a show.

So what we ended up getting was very weird–even weirder than the SNL At Home episodes from spring 2020, because at least then, the cast and crew had some time to prepare pieces from their homes. This time, there were only three pre-taped sketches completed from this week, no Cold Open (it was the first time no one was said "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!" in over 30 years), and an informal Weekend Update with Tina Fey filling in for Colin Jost. Instead, a bunch of seemingly random holiday-themed sketches from SNL past and present were introduced by Rudd, Kenan Thompson, Tina Fey, Tom Hanks and Michael Che, who also, in parts, acted as the audience.

Rudd summed up the strangeness of the night during the closing credits: "I know it wasn't the Christmas show you expected, but that's the beauty of this place," Rudd said. "Like life, it's unpredictable. As my good friend Tom Hanks once said in a movie, life's like a big weird chocolate bar: sometimes it's delicious, other times it's got that orange cream filling in it, and it's like, okay, not what I would have chosen, but that's better than nothing." The five stars then started joyously elbow bumping and fist-pounded in one of the sweetest moments of the night.

Instead of the usual Cold Open, the show began with the Monologue, in which Rudd was "officially" welcomed into the Five-Timers Club. It seems Hanks was flown out to cameo during this segment, and since he was here and is a longtime friend of SNL who often pops up during difficult moments, he decided to help out. But the highlight here was a perfect taped message from "Famous Steve Martin" and finger-dipping Martin Short.