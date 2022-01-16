After a bizarre Christmas episode that got derailed by COVID, the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2022 went off without a hitch this weekend, with West Side Story star Ariana DeBose making her hosting debut alongside musical guest Bleachers. DeBose was the consummate theater professional—completely comfortable with live performance, utterly poised, and seemingly on the verge of breaking into song at any moment—but she unfortunately didn't get a lot to do in an episode that was filled with overly long sketches — it just never quite found its swagger, with one swaggy exception.

Chris Redd killed it as the swagger-obsessed Mayor Eric Adams, who has definitely been a cop for over 222 years, in Eric Adams Press Conference. It was the best sketch of the night, the kind of SNL political content that has something for everyone: Adams probably thought it was quite flattering ("I’m muscular, I’m vegan and I get that thang-thang every day before breakfast"), but Adams haters probably enjoyed it even more (what with the constant cop jokes). It was a howl into the the abyss that is a swag-less existence, and now we can only hope the impression doesn't get too overplayed.