With a couple of exceptions (the Owen Wilson and Kim Kardashian episodes, and the unavoidable Christmas episode mess), this has been one of the more successful seasons of Saturday Night Live in recent years, thanks to the infusion of new writers and performers boosting the core group of veterans whom Lorne Michaels has forbidden from leaving the show (Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson). Another factor helping keep things fresh: with the exception of Paul Rudd, every host this season has been a first-timer, and that pattern continued this week when former cast member Will Forte took the stage at Studio 8H with musical guest Måneskin.

Forte was always a slightly awkward fit on SNL—while his contemporaries like Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis and Andy Samberg were happy to throw out impressions, goofy accents, or adorably weird digital shorts, Forte reached for the more unnerving side of silly with his comedy. He's an absurdist who likes playing seemingly meek characters, then pitching them toward the abrasive. A lot of his best material seemed to go over the heads of the audience at the time, but sketches like Potato Chip have gone on to become all-time classics.

But his brand of comedy fits in really well with the current cast/writers, making this one of the best episodes of the season so far. His homecoming during the very enjoyable Monologue, which featured him getting upstaged by Kristen Wiig and Willem Dafoe, played up his underdog status while also giving him a few moments of sincerity.