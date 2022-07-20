The last in-house show at Smoke Jazz Club on the Upper West Side has lingered in co-owner Paul Stache's mind for a long time now.

It took place on March 15th, 2020 – just a few days before all non-essential businesses were ordered to shut down in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in New York City.

Stache, who co-owns the bar with his wife Molly Sparrow Johnson, was understandably nervous.

"It was already clear that there was a very dangerous virus out there, and we were sort of holding our breath a little bit," he said, noting that several of that night's performers — which included legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter, pianist Kevin Hayes, and drummer Al Foster — were older musicians. "We were thinking, we've got to get through this weekend, and hopefully nobody will get sick."

They did indeed get through it — and then shut the club down entirely. Over the following months while the city was on PAUSE, the club was frozen in time as if that night never ended. Every time Stache and Johnson would come by the place, they'd find the band's instruments set up in the exact way they had left them.

"Molly and I would come to the club once a day to check on things, and that stage was just untouched, and it was very eerie in a way," he said. "There were times when we'd look at each other and say, there's a possibility that this was the last performance we had here."

The pandemic has disrupted the city's cultural milieu in myriad ways, but the city's jazz venues, which are reliant on the steady flow of in-person crowds, have been hit especially hard. In recent months, several major venues — including 55 Bar, Rue-B, and Jazz Standard — have been forced to shutter. When Smoke went dark for the bulk of 2021, it looked like it would become yet another piece of the city lost to the pandemic.

But thankfully, Smoke won't be preserved in amber for much longer. The venue, located at Broadway and 106th Street, is scheduled to fully reopen for the first time in more than two years on July 21st. And on top of that, it has expanded next door with a new bar/lounge and has upgraded the interior of its main club.

"We had a soundcheck the other day without an audience here, just to test the system," said Stache. "And when the band started playing, I started bawling because it was so emotional to hear the music again, I had to step out for a moment."