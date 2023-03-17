Seven Picks a Week is our guide to what’s worth catching in arts, culture and activities during the week ahead, with contributions from reporters throughout the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom and colleagues from WQXR and "All of It." See 50 men named Paddy During the COVID-19 lockdown, Irish photographer and filmmaker Ross O’Callaghan put out an unusual call on Irish media: he wanted to photograph men named Paddy, Pat or Patrick. The goal? To debunk stereotypes of what it means to be an Irishman today. O’Callaghan received hundreds of applications, and narrowed the pool down to just 50 Paddies, including a Uganda-born professional trad musician and a gay Irish activist with cerebral palsy. A selection from “Paddy Irishman” is on display at Pershing Square Plaza, outside Grand Central Station, from now through Thursday, March 22. The complete collection will be available at NY Irish Center in Queens from April 12 to 19. You can learn more about the project here. – Kerry Shaw Bypass two-drink minimum shows for BYOB comedy Pick up a tall boy of your choosing at the corner deli and head to 7th Street Comedy, a new no-frills basement room where it’s all about the laughs. The BYOB space was started by comedians Luke Touma, Anjan Biswas and Dylan Krasinski, and hosts two shows a night on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. After the show, climb back up the stairs and head to 7th Street Burger three doors down. It's a perfect date night plan, all on one street – you’re welcome. – Catalina Gonella

Revisit the world’s least beloved products at the Museum of Failure Coca-Cola BlāK. Trump Steaks. Rejuvenique. Google Glass. These are just some of the semi-forgotten, bizarro products from major companies that never caught on with the public. And they are all showcased at the Museum of Failure, which opens in Industry City this weekend. Conceived by Swedish psychologist and researcher Dr. Samuel West, the traveling exhibit features over 150 failed inventions, ideas and marketing campaigns that stand as shining examples of what happens when innovations go wrong. The exhibit is open until May 14 — get ticket info here. – Ben Yakas See the paintings Gerhard Richter has called his last A new show just opened in the David Zwirner Gallery location at 537 West 20th St. features a large selection of oil paintings the celebrated German artist Gerhard Richter completed in 2016 and 2017, which he says will be his last works in that medium. The show includes paintings not previously exhibited in New York City, alongside works on paper from 2021 and 2022, a reflective glass sculpture constructed this year and more. Glimpse the works on view and plan your visit here. – Steve Smith

England's Chineke! Orchestra comes to Lincoln Center Monday on its first U.S. tour. Eduardus Lee

Be among the first to catch one of England’s most exciting orchestras Chineke! Orchestra, a majority Black British ensemble that has been garnering praise for its programming and virtuosity, is making its first U.S. tour, including a stop at Lincoln Center's newly renovated David Geffen Hall. I'm curious to experience another orchestra in the New York Philharmonic’s home venue, excited to hear Chineke! live, and delighted by the program of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Florence Price and Carlos Simon. There's even a "choose what you pay" rush ticket available. It’s on Monday night at 7:30 p.m., and you can find out more here. – Ed Yim, WQXR Take in films from all over the world If you’re a film buff and you’re looking to expand your worldview beyond American work, stop by the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria for the First Look Festival. The series showcases talent and stories from all over the world, and hosts a wide range of offerings, including short films, features and works-in-progress. And in workshops scheduled throughout the festival, filmmakers discuss the creative process behind their work. First Look calls it a wrap on Sunday; for more information about the schedule and tickets, visit here. – Precious Fondren

Natey Jones (center) dances among the company of "The Harder They Come" at the Public Theater. Joan Marcus