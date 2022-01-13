101-139 West 32nd Street

In 1910, Gimbels department store came to town, hoping to give Macy's a bit of competition, and set up shop in a sprawling 10-story building on West 31st Street. More than a decade later, things were going well enough that they acquired an annex across the street, which they wanted to link to their main store via a skybridge.

According to the Bowery Boys, the three-story custom traverse was "created by Richmond H. Shreve and William F. Lamb, a teeth-cutting project for two young architects who would go on to help design the Empire State Building."

In 1986, all Gimbels locations were closed, and the lights went out at their West 31st Street shop. In 1989, the building was renovated and became home to what is still The Manhattan Mall.

The Gimbels Skybridge remains, in all its oxidized green copper glory, and while it's no longer used, it provides a visible link to the past, not to mention a striking element to the streetscape (just ask Steven Spielberg, who used its likeness in West Side Story).

It's possible this piece of the landscape will be saved, depending on what happens to the Manhattan Mall, which could potentially be demolished, but more likely would be renovated if it were deemed necessary for the Penn Station project to move forward.

Turvey, of ReThinkNYC, notes the Manhattan Mall building is special in and of itself, as it was originally created by Daniel Burnham. "While it's hard to see the glory of what that building is, Daniel Burnham was the architect of the Flatiron Building and of Union Station in Washington, D.C.," he said. "This is the kind of architect who any city would be very happy to have his buildings in their city."