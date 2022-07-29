Roller-skating has a storied, almost century-long history in New York City — from children in the 1930s skating in Central Park to the disco era of the 1970s and 80’s, when it became a keystone of African-American culture and rinks spread out across the city.

But in the early aughts, beloved rinks shut down one after the next: Skate Key in the Bronx, then The Roxy in Chelsea, followed by the self-proclaimed birthplace of rollerdisco itself, Empire Roller Skating Center in Crown Heights, which closed its doors for good in 2007. Today there’s still just one dedicated, year-round indoor roller rink on Staten Island.

But the pandemic seems to have brought a reversal to that years-long trend, at least in the warmer months. There are more than a dozen places to skate on any given day of the week, from Rockefeller Center to Rosedale, Queens, making it easier for a new generation of skaters to fall in love with the sport.

“Prior to the pandemic … you didn’t have a lot of places,” said Edward Jacobs, 58, a near lifelong skater who leads biweekly skate sessions for Brooklyn Skates, in a steamy Salvation Army gymnasium in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant. “Now, every day of the week, there's some place to skate.”

While Brooklyn Skates, previously called Crazy Legs, has hosted skate sessions in the same gym for more than a decade, it once catered to an older crowd. Now it has regulars of all ages, and many young skaters who just got into the sport since the pandemic’s start. On a recent evening, they glided and spun across the wooden floors, splashed in the rainbow light of a spinning disco ball hung from a basketball hoop.

“I really appreciate this rink,” said 25-year-old Isa Jamira, taking a momentary breather from the heat of the dance floor. “[It] isn’t too fast, you have the elders here, to essentially guide you.”

When Brennan Albury, 34, got into skating during the pandemic for the first time he was homeless and out of work. He now dedicates much of his time to turning his customers’ favorite set of Jordans, into custom skates. He didn’t like the light-colored pastel skates on the market and wanted something sleeker.

“The thing about skating is, it’s addictive,” he said. “You get better day by day, and you become addicted to getting better.”

High up on the list of those who helped sow the seeds for New York City’s skating rebirth is 33-year-old Harry Martin, who grew up skating at Empire near where he grew up in Crown Heights. The rink’s closure devastated the community.

“Everyone stopped skating,” Martin said. Nearly a decade went by before he was invited by chance to skate at LeFrak Center in Prospect Park which opened in 2013. He said he fell in love all over again. He’d been struggling with anxiety and depression at the time, and near daily skating helped him manage that stress.

“It kind of saved my life at that time,” he said. But something was missing: “My culture was missing, African American culture.”