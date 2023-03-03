Seven Picks a Week is our guide to what’s worth catching in arts, culture and activities during the week ahead, with contributions from reporters throughout the WNYC/Gothamist newsroom and colleagues from WQXR and "All of It." Join SZA in a scary sing-along This year’s Billboard Magazine Woman of the Year honoree, SZA, makes her way to Madison Square Garden on Saturday and Sunday for a two-night stand on her “SOS” tour, in support of her album of the same name. The LP, her second, dropped in December and has been a hit on the albums charts ever since, reigning for 10 weeks at No. 1. Expect to hear die-hard fans singing along with every word of "Good Days," "I Hate U," and “Kill Bill” – though it might be slightly terrifying to hear everyone yell, “I might kill my ex, I still love him though / Rather be in jail than alone.” For more information on ticket availability, click here. – Precious Fondren Head to a grownups-only Purim party in Bushwick Billed as “the most exquisite Purim party in NYC,” the Night of a Thousand Faces in Bushwick features a costume contest, dancing in disguise and a chance to honor “the triumphs of Queen Esther.” Organizers say “you don’t have to be Jewish to celebrate Purim – anyone and everyone is welcome as always.” The Night of a Thousand Faces kicks off Monday, March 6 at 10 p.m. and tickets start at around $23. You must be 21 or older to enter. – Kerry Shaw

Have what she’s having at the New-York Historical Society The rich, mustardy history of Jewish delis in New York is the subject of the New-York Historical Society’s delicious exhibit, “I'll Have What She's Having: The Jewish Deli." It’s a lovely exploration of knishes and pickles, the immigrant experience of the early 20th century and the way Jewish food has infiltrated pop culture. The exhibit opened at the tail end of 2022, but you only have a few more weeks to catch it before it closes April 2. And if you find yourself fantasizing about pastrami by the end, you can walk a few blocks south to Pastrami Queen and drench yourself in Russian dressing. Get more info on the exhibit here. – Ben Yakas Discover a new "LOVE" on Park Avenue The Park Avenue Armory is one of my cultural anchors in New York with splendid and unusual theater, music and visual presentations that are unique and very often unmissable. Writer and director Alexander Zeldin makes his New York debut with a work that is powerful yet accessible, beautiful yet uncomfortable, quiet yet intense. Running a compact but expansive 90 minutes without intermission, "LOVE" is about "the daily rituals of survival ... and the humanity behind housing insecurity" – and the juxtaposition of seeing this work amid the surrounding Park Avenue neighborhood is a statement unto itself. The production runs through March 25, and you can find more details here. – Ed Yim, WQXR

Joyce DiDonato appears in the world premiere of a new opera by Tod Machover on Tuesday. Sergi Jasanada

Be among the first to see a succinct opera in its world premiere The beloved mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato turned heads this season portraying Virginia Woolf in the Metropolitan Opera's sold-out premiere run of Kevin Puts' "The Hours." She'll return to that opera at the Met next season, while also starring in one of her signature roles: Sister Helen Prejean in Jake Heggie's "Dead Man Walking." But before then, you can watch DiDonato create another new role, the visionary tree scientist Patricia Westerford, in the world premiere of "Overstory Overture," a half-hour monodrama by Pulitzer Prize finalist Tod Machover, based on a novel by Richard Powers. Distinguished choreographer Karole Armitage directs the stage action for DiDonato and her accompanists, the chamber orchestra Sejong Soloists. The premiere happens in the second half of a Sejong concert at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. Get a brief preview here, and find ticket information here. – Steve Smith Get swept up in Mahler mania in New Jersey and Manhattan Gustav Mahler completed his Symphony No. 3 in 1896, and it is the longest symphony in the standard repertoire – a typical performance takes 90 minutes or more. It involves a huge orchestra, offstage musicians, an alto vocalist and choirs of women and children. New Jersey Symphony music director Xian Zhang programmed the symphony for her orchestra's centenary season, calling it her favorite piece of music. She credits classic performances by Leonard Bernstein, Bernard Haitink and her teacher, Lorin Maazel, for helping to shape her view of Mahler's extraordinary oeuvre. She'll conduct Mahler's Third twice, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, tonight and Sunday afternoon; find ticket information here. Then, head to Carnegie Hall on Wednesday, March 8, to catch the Montreal Symphony Orchestra in its first local appearance with its new music director, Venezuelan conductor Rafael Payare. It's clearly been a love fest from the start between this excellent orchestra and its new leader, and the proof is in a recording of Mahler's Symphony No. 5 that arrived today on the Pentatone label. Wednesday's Carnegie Hall concert includes Mahler's Fifth, plus Bartók’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with soloist Yefim Bronfman and Dorothy Chang's "Precipice" as a curtain-raiser. Read more details here. – Steve Smith

More than 80 listeners delivered excellent adaptations of public-domain works for WNYC's Public Song Project. WNYC

Listen to fresh takes on classic songs from the public domain Every year on Jan. 1, certain new works — songs, books and movies — enter the U.S. public domain, meaning they can be freely shared, copied, adapted and recorded … by anyone! In 2023, because of the laws on copyright terms, works now in the public domain come from the year 1927 and earlier.