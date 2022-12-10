With a 55-foot high Christmas tree, private "igloos,” hot cocoa and ice skating galore, the Bryant Park Winter Village may be one of New York City’s ritziest go-to Christmastime jaunts. That's not to mention the holiday markets at Union Square and Grand Central. But if you still want to shop local and soak in the holiday cheer while avoiding the tourists, shoulder-to-shoulder crowds or mainstream scene, here are a few more off-the-beaten-path holiday markets to consider.

Eat, drink and buy South Asian spices – and other gourmet delights

South Asian spice company Diaspora Co. is popping up at specialty roaster Counter Culture Coffee. Sip hot drinks and stock up on their ethically-sourced single-origin spices and kits for chai and haldi doodh, a.k.a. turmeric “golden milk.” Some days even include special guests like food zine creators; Tart Vinegar known for its small batches and unique ingredients; and South Asian-inspired ice cream shop Malai. Though Dec. 18, times vary; diasporaco.com

At the Food and Design Fair by edibleBrooklyn magazine, you can shop over 40 vendors with foods, drinks, decor – and get samples and signature cocktails. Think: Bloody Mary mixes, instant miso soup bombs, whimsical puzzles and seashell-imprinted porcelain tableware. Dec. 10 & 11, 12 – 6 p.m.; eventbrite.com

The markets bringing “Little Caribbean” to downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn

At the sith annual Caribbean Holiday Market by cultural group CaribBEING, based in Flatbush a.k.a. NYC’s “Little Carribean” neighborhood, over 20 Caribbean and Latinx artisans and creators are selling their wares – including African-inspired statement jewelry, Haitian coffee, rum cakes and whipped shea butter. Through Dec. 30, Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ; eventbrite.com

At the second annual Island Jingle Holiday Marketplace, shop from over 20 Caribbean vendors, listen to live music, and maybe win a giveaway. Located at the over 100-year-old Essex Market in the Lower East side, which currently hosting “the world’s largest gingerbread village” Gingerbread Lane. Also sponsored by NYC’s Economic Development Corporation and Flatbush Central, a revamped version of the over 20-year-old Flatbush Canton Market. Dec. 17, 12 – 6 p.m.; caribbiznetwork.com