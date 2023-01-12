The Public Theater announced on Thursday that this summer's 61st anniversary season of Shakespeare in the Park will be a pandemic version of "Hamlet" at Central Park's Delacorte Theater. This year's production will be directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon and feature Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood in the title role.

The Public Theater describes Leon's version of "Hamlet" as a "riveting, contemporary post-COVID take on Shakespeare’s classic tale of family and betrayal." The production will have an extended nine-week run, June 8 through Aug. 6.

"I’m so happy to be at the Delacorte once again and to share something that binds us to one another,” Leon said in a press statement. "A 500-year-old play exploring the need for a strong foundation of family, with music and words, Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' has much to say about humanity and the importance of our connectedness to each other. We set this production in 2021, filled with all of the challenges we face as Americans as we explore our need to love more profoundly both nature and its people."

Leon, who won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play for "A Raisin in the Sun" in 2014, previously directed a production of "Much Ado About Nothing" at the Delacorte in 2019. He's directed 13 Broadway plays in his career, including "Topdog/Underdog" and "Ohio State Murders" during the current season.

Wood was nominated for a 2021 Tony Award for his performance in Jeremy O. Harris's "Slave Play." Last summer, he starred in Shakespeare in the Park's presentation of "As You Like It," in a musical adaptation mounted by the Public Theater program Public Works.