The following list includes a few highlights of what Harlem Week will offer

Senior Citizen Day

Senior Citizen Day is kicking off the events, which will go on for more than a week. Those who attend will see health demonstrations and testing, performances, a “Demystifying Technology” panel, and a Senior Hat Fashion Show. Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building; August 12th, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

At-Home Dance Party

If you prefer to stay in, but are still interested in attending an event, you can hop on the Harlem Week website to livestream at-home dance parties five times throughout the celebration. The party will take place under the Apollo Theater marquee. August 12th, 15th, 16th, 18th, and 19th at 5 p.m.

Great Jazz on the Great Hill

If you prefer to dance in person and bust your moves to some live music, then this event is for you. Attendees are encouraged to bring “a picnic, blanket, and dancing shoes." The Jimmy Heath Legacy Band, Antonio Hart Quartet and Tammy McCann are scheduled to perform in the free concert, and swing dancing is encouraged. Great Hill in Central Park; August 13th, 4-7 p.m.

Apollo Theater Amateur Night Salute to Harlem Week

The iconic Apollo Theater is hosting a handful of events, including a special Amateur Night set to celebrate Harlem Week's 48-year history. Tabitha C. Williams, host and producer of "What’s Eating Harlem," will host and present scholarships to local students. Patrons will of course also take in a roster of young performers showcasing their talents. Grab your tickets here. Apollo Theater; August 17th, 7-10 p.m.

Harlem Day

It’s totally understandable if you want to conserve your energy for the “largest and final day” of the Harlem Week festivities. Running for six hours in the heart of Harlem on 135th Street, Harlem Day will feature three stages of entertainment, a Sundae Sermon Dance Party, performances from Broadway productions, and presentations by Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera, Jazzmobile and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Among the big acts scheduled to perform on the St. Nicholas Avenue Main Stage are Dru Hill, Slick Rick, and Doug E Fresh. West 135th Street; August 21st, 7-10 p.m.