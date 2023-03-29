Amanda Cohen of Dirt Candy, Nasim Alikhani of Sofreh and Charlie Mitchell of Clover Hill are among the local chefs who are finalists for the James Beard Foundation Awards, the organization said Wednesday.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony June 5.

The awards – sometimes called the “foodie Oscars” – are overseen by the James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 1986 that aims to support American food culture. The awards were paused for two years amid concerns about COVID-19, abusive workplaces and a lack of diversity. They returned in 2022 with new rules and procedures in place.

Charlie Mitchell, who is executive chef at Clover Hill in Brooklyn Heights, says he had just gotten off the 2 train, and was on the phone with his fiancé, when he found out by hitting “refresh” on Instagram.

“It's awesome,” said Mitchell, who is nominated in the “emerging chef” category. "We've been doing something that we've really believed in and been able to get acknowledgement that it's actually working out."

He and his team planned to celebrate with champagne once they finished their dinner shift. Until then, he said, “It’s a normal Wednesday here.”

This year’s finalists – chefs, restaurants and bakeries – represent a wider range of culinary styles and cuisines, compared to previous years, says Rick Camac, executive director of industry relations for the Institute of Culinary Education. He notes that many of the New York City restaurants are in Brooklyn, rather than in Midtown.

Camac said the awards are meaningful, “without a doubt,” particularly to serious foodies and those in the industry: “What all the serious chefs concern themselves with is: Who's getting James Beard Awards?"